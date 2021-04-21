Nathalie Lété

Mom Botanical Mug

$14.00 $11.20

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 59540732; Color Code: 000 For the one that loved us first and the one that loves us best, this botanical mug - designed by Nathalie Lete in collaboration with Anthropologie - is a sweet gift that any mom is sure to cherish each and every day. About Nathalie Lete Once a member of Mathias et Nathalie, a duo renowned for their cardboard paintings and expressionist sculptures, French art and designer Nathalie Lete now works as a solo artist, creating paintings, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, books and toys centered on themes of fantasy, humor and childhood memories. With this limited edition, grand-scale floral mural, the artist awakens the child-like wonder in all of us, leading one to imagine what it might be like to be minute amid a verdant meadow. Exclusively for Anthropologie Sold individually Decaled stoneware Dishwasher and microwave safe Imported Dimensions 14.25 oz. 3.5"H, 3.75" diameter