Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Astrid & Miyu
Molten Hoops In Silver
£70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Astrid & Miyu
Need a few alternatives?
Orelia
Large Tapered Square Hoop Earrings
BUY
£28.00
Orelia
PDPAOLA
Pirouette Gold Earrings
BUY
£71.00
PDPAOLA
Silpada
Essential Hoop Earrings
BUY
£73.79
Silpada
Mejuri
Chunky Oversized Hoops
BUY
£128.00
Mejuri
More from Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Molten Hoops In Silver
BUY
£70.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Bold Small Hoops In Gold
BUY
£60.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Cosmic Star Studs Stacking Set In Silver
BUY
£72.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Glimmer Illusion Stacking Set In Gold
BUY
£40.00
Astrid & Miyu
More from Earrings
Carousel Jewels
Wave Earrings With Pearl
BUY
£90.00
Carousel Jewels
Orelia
Large Tapered Square Hoop Earrings
BUY
£28.00
Orelia
PDPAOLA
Pirouette Gold Earrings
BUY
£71.00
PDPAOLA
Ottoman Hands
Tyche Engraved Gold Drop Earrings
BUY
£49.00
Ottoman Hands
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted