Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
Kendall & Kylie

Molly Weekender

$75.00$45.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Technical weave Zip at top Patch exterior pocket Patch interior pocket Optional cross-body strap Lined Weight: 16oz / 0.45kg Imported, China Style #KENDA30671
Featured in 1 story
The Best Travel Bags For Long Weekend Survival
by Elizabeth Buxton