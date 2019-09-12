Lulus

Molinetto Navy Blue Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

$82.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Take a twirl and turn some heads in the Lulus Molinetto Navy Blue Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress! Lovely floral lace, over a contrasting black woven lining, falls from a plunging V-neckline, into a ruffled sleeveless bodice. High, fitted waist sits above an elegant tiered maxi skirt. Hidden back zipper/clasp. Fully lined. Self: 70% Cotton, 30% Nylon. Lining: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex. Hand Wash Cold. Imported.