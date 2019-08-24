Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Moleskine
Moleskine Voyageur Hard Cover Notebook
$26.00
$14.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
A new sized notebook for Moleskine in a portable format designed to store printed emails, itineraries and maps.
Featured in 1 story
8 Useful Gifts For Your Most Adventurous Friends
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Airbnb
Maysent House Grade Ll Property
£550.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
DETAILS
Away
Carry-on + Everywhere Bag Duo
$420.00
$375.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
Napwrap
Better Sleep Travel Accessory
$20.00
$16.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
DETAILS
Airbnb
Toftcombs Mansion House
£1050.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
More from Moleskine
DETAILS
Moleskine
12-month Daily Planner - Snappy Pink
$19.95
from
Moleskine
BUY
DETAILS
Moleskine
18-month Weekly Notebook Planner
$17.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Moleskine
Smart Writing Set Ellipse
$199.00
from
Moleskine
BUY
DETAILS
Moleskine
Adobe Creative Cloud Connected Paper Tablet
$34.95
from
Moleskine
BUY
More from Travel
DETAILS
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted