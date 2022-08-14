United States
Moleskine
Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook
$39.95
At Dymocks
The Classic Moleskine Notebook is famous for its elegance and excellent quality. Its durability and versatility make it the perfect work notebook, school notebook, or everyday journal. The medium-sized notebook is very popular: it's large enough make it a great desk notebook but small enough to fit comfortably into a bag. The black-covered notebook is the most popular of all due to its understated style. This original Moleskine hardcover notebook has stitched, thread-bound pages; iconic hard cover; a characteristic elastic enclosure; an expandable inner pocket; and a bookmark. The perfect gift for creative and discerning types, the ruled notebook is available in three sizes. QUANTITY: 1 x notebook SIZE: Large - 13 x 21cm PAGES: 240 STYLE: Ruled COVER: Hard Cover FEATURES: Moleskine History Inside. Expandable Inner Pocket. Elastic Closure. Bookmark. MATERIALS: Acid free paper SOURCE: Designed in Italy ISBN: 9788883701122