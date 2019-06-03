Molecule-R

Molecular gastronomy kit Bring your culinary creativity to the next level and impress your guests with spectacular dishes such as mint caviar beads that burst in the mouth, chocolate spaghetti, lemon foam or tzatziki spheres. This "do it yourself" molecular gastronomy kit includes all you need to experiment at home with the molecular techniques seen on top chef and in high-end restaurants, but without the celebrity chef price tag. This all-encompassing kit includes five pre-measured food additives, five specialized molecular tools that makes molecular gastronomy easy and accessible to all foodies. Go on play with your food.