Molecule Collection Area Rug

$95.57

Buy Now Review It

Our organic graphic merges art and science right at your feet. Available in super versatile neutral colorways to complement any space—warm ivory and beige or cool ivory and grey Low pile suits low to high traffic areas 100% tufted wool Ships in a tightly rolled plastic bag Style tip for rugs: Pair subtle furnishings with a strong color or pattern. Medium-sized repeats, particularly of the geometric variety, provide contrast without feeling visually crowded Molecule Collection Area Rug, 5' x 7', Beige: Our organic graphic merges art and science right at your feet. Available in super versatile neutral colorways to complement any space—warm ivory and beige or cool ivory and grey. Now House by Jonathan Adler come in introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.