DR. JART+ Pore-Remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum is a pore caring serum that effectively removes dead skin and impurities trapped in your pores. The gentle, watery-textured serum is clinically proven to decrease the size of pores and visibly smooth the texture of the skin. This chemical exfoliator contains 7% PHA to smooth out the skin by removing dead skin cells and clogged pores. Infused together with Panthenol and Macadamia Seed Oil, this serum soothes the skin with necessary moisture to control sebum production for a clear and refreshed complexion. This exfoliating serum has a large molecular size that doesn't penetrate deeply into the skin, making it suitable for daily use, even for sensitive skin types.