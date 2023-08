Article&

Molbo Geo Yellow Indoor/outdoor Rug 6 X 9

$299.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Article&

Description Who knew geometric shapes could be so pleasing (spoiler: we did). Like a soothing optical illusion, the Molbo Rug is all about contrasting shapes and lines. Softer than what you'd expect from an outdoor rug, the Molbo has a wool-like feel but is more durable for the outdoors. Talk about bold.