Abbott

Mojave Eau De Parfum

$78.00

At Credo Beauty

Mojave Eau de Parfum This Product Is: a citrusy and spicy unisex fragrance Why We Love It: Abbott Mojave Eau de Parfum is a light, citrusy and spicy unisex fragrance inspired by California's Mojave Desert. This unisex scent has notes of bergamot, black pepper, and tobacco leaf. Produced in New York, every Abbott fragrance is made with a commitment to quality and eco-consciousness, with carefully sourced clean ingredients that are PETA certified vegan and cruelty free and using recyclable glass bottles and paper cartons.