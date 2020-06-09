The Honey Pot Company

Moisturizing Water-based Lubricant With Kiwi Vine Extract

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At BLK + GRN

When you're feeling dry down there, reach for our moisturizing herbal lube. For added ease and comfort during sexual activity, this formula is water-based, which will leave you feeling comfortable and hydrated, not sticky or itchy. Plus, the kiwi vine extract in this feminine lube will maintain your pH and is designed to mimic your honeypot's natural lubrication. Compatible with latex, polyisoprene, and polyurethane condoms. Water based. pH balanced.