Vanicream

Moisturizing Ointment

$17.59

Vanicream Moisturizing ointment is a gentle, effective ointment without a heavy, greasy feel. It is easy to apply, long lasting, and non-comedogenic (does not cause blackheads). it is uniquely formulated to provide intense moisturization to the skin without exposing it to common chemical irritants found in ordinary ointments. It is free of dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde, Formaldehyde releasers, and other preservatives. Gluten-free. Vanicream Moisturizing ointment helps prevent water loss and soothes dry, irritated and itchy skin and lips. Soothes irritated skin caused by rubbing associated with running, biking and other activities. Ideal formula for dry skin associated with atopic dermatitis (eczema), psoriasis, and winter itch. Ideal for dry and very dry skin