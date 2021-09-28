Kylie Baby

Moisturizing Lotion

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kylie Cosmetics

My lightweight Kylie Baby Moisturizing Lotion leaves the skin irresistibly soft and smooth. This tear free, silicone free conditioner is formulated with Murumuru Butter, Glycerin and caring botanical oils to take extra care of hair and deliver gentle yet effective conditioning. Consumer Results*: 100% agree this lotion is non-greasy. 100% agree this lotion is suitable for sensitive skin. 97% agree this texture is creamy. 97% agree this lotion is well absorbed into the skin. 93% agree this lotion hydrates the skin. *From self-assessment during a 28-day clinical test under dermatologist control on 31 consumers with sensitive skin.