CeraVe

Moisturizing Lotion

C$17.99 C$14.39

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion provides all-day moisture with a single application and is clinically proven to increase skin hydration. -Type of skin: Normal to dry -Compatible for: Eczema prone skin, dry skin, itchy skin, psoriasis prone skin