Neutrogena

Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Deeply moisturize dry skin with NEUTROGENAHydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask. This innovative hydrogel mask instantly quenches dry skin, leaving it hydrated, smooth, and supple. Made from a unique 100 percent hydrogel material, this moisturizing face mask holds the power of 1 bottle of skin nourishing serum in each mask. . The formula contains purified hyaluronic acid. Once applied, the face mask contours to your skin and seals in its hydrating formula for optimal absorption to deliver clinically proven results. To use, apply the face mask after cleansing and before applying serum and leave on for 15 to 30 minutes to give your skin an extra boost of hydration. NEUTROGENAHydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask is gentle to skin and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.