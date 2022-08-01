Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Wonder Curl
Moisturizing Hair Pudding
$20.01
Buy Now
Review It
At Wonder Curl
Need a few alternatives?
R+Co
Twister Curl Primer
BUY
£24.50
Face The Future
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
BUY
$61.00
Sephora Australia
Living Proof
Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate
BUY
$43.00
Mecca
Ouai
Leave In Conditioner
BUY
$43.00
Sephora Australia
More from Hair Care
All About Curls
High Definition Gel
BUY
£14.00
Amazon
Shea Moisture
Raw Shea Butter Restorative Conditioner
BUY
£10.95
LookFantastic
Augustinus Bader
The Hair Oil
BUY
$70.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Leave-in Hair Treatment
BUY
$70.00
Augustinus Bader
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted