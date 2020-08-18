Cetaphil

Moisturizing Cream For Sensitive Skin, Extra Strength, Fragrance Free, 3 Ounce (pack Of 3)

GET HYDRATED SKIN: Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream is perfect for dry, sensitive skin 24-HOUR, MOISTURE-LOCK PROTECTION: Restores skin’s moisture barrier faster than other leading moisturizers and provides intense, long-lasting relief from severely dry skin PREVENTS MOISTURE LOSS: Extra-strength emollients and humectants are clinically proven to bind water to the skin and prevent moisture loss QUICK-ABSORBING CREAM: Non-greasy formula for hands, feet, elbows and knees helps prevent recurrence of dryness GREAT FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: Hypoallergenic moisturizer for dry skin is fragrance-free and non-irritating Simplify the way you care for your skin with the nurturing protection of Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream. ​Clinically proven to provide immediate and lasting relief from extremely dry skin, Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream is intensely hydrating with the extra-strength emollients and humectants to bind water to the skin and prevent moisture loss. Gentle enough to use on even the most sensitive skin, Cetaphil moisturizer for dry skin is hypoallergenic, non-irritating, and free of lanolins and fragrances.