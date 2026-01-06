Cetaphil

Moisturizing Cream

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Table settings just got even better with our new resin range of products, and the Cecilia Coasters provide the perfect finishing touch - these coasters are as fabulous as they are functional! Whether relaxing or entertaining, the Cecilia Coasters are on hand to protect your table tops from rings and stains. Of course no Sage x Clare product is complete without an added touch of fun, and that is delivered through the playful floral-shaped design. All of the clay moulds for our resin were made by hand by the Sage x Clare design team at our HQ. They were then sent to India and the final casts made by our team of talented artisans, each piece is then lovingly produced and finished by hand. This technique ensures that no two pieces are the same. With this in mind, please note that you may see variations in colour and swirls between individual pieces, this is what makes each item truly unique! Pair the Cecilia Coasters Set with other pieces in the new resin range. Available in six all-new colours, you can mix and match our new resin range to your heart's content, to create an individually curated setting. Sold as a set of two. Please note: Our resin pieces do not like the heat and therefore should be used for cold or room temperature foods and liquids only. They can be cleaned in warm water when needed, but please note, they are not dishwasher safe. All our resin is not heat proof and should not be used with any kitchen appliances. All our resin is food safe and adheres and passes the required testing. If your resin pieces need a little love to regain their shine, you can rub with a cloth and a drop or two of cooking oil. DETAILS Measures 11 x 11 x 0.6cm Yuzu Made from resin