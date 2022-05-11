Neutrogena

Moisturizing Body Oil, Light Sesame Formula Light Sesame Formula8.5fl Oz

8.5-fl. oz of moisturizing body oil for dry skin to help hydrate and soften skin Lightweight body oil pampers your skin as a sheer moisturizer that instantly vanishes into skin This body oil for dry skin leaves skin feeling soft and silky and absorbs quickly to nourish skin Light sesame oil formula glides on easily and provides essential hydration for dry skin Sesame body oil provides instant hydration for skin leaving it with a radiant, healthy glow This dry skin oil helps maintain skin's essential moisture without the heavy feeling of lotion After a shower or bath, smooth on a few drops of moisturizing body oil while skin is still damp In the bath, add dry skin body oil to water to soften and nourish your skin while you bathe Pamper your skin with Neutrogena Body Oil, a sheer moisturizing experience. This lightweight body oil is made with a delicate sesame formula that vanishes into the skin providing essential hydration for dry skin. While your skin is still damp after a shower or bath, smooth on a few drops of body oil. In the bath, add to water to soften your skin while you bathe. This moisturizing body oil absorbs quickly and leaves skin feeling soft and silky. Questions? 800-582-4048; Outside US, dial collect 215-273-8755 or neutrogena.com Made in United States AFTER SHOWER OR BATH: While skin is still damp, smooth on a few drops to help seal in moisture. Let your body dry naturally, or simply pat dry with a towel. IN THE BATH: Add to water and soften your skin while you bathe. © Johnson & Johnson Show More