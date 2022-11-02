Hibar

Highlights Reduce plastic pollution. No plastic bottle, just salon-quality ingredients. 100% safe for colored or treated hair. Lasts as long as a 16oz bottle. Lathers quickly. Compact storage. Ergonomic design. Soap-free. Curly Girl Method approved. With coconut oil and rice protein to hydrate and nourish. Fresh, gentle citrus scent from essential oil blend. Specifications Scent: Citrus Hair Type: All Hair Types Product Form: Bar Beauty Purpose: Moisturizing Net weight: 3.2 Ounces Description Oh dear. Experts predict that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than sea life. That's why so many people are looking for ways to reduce their use of plastic. HiBAR solid shampoo bars and conditioner bars are some of the easiest, most beautiful swaps you can make. HiBAR is formulated by top hair care professionals to perform every bit as well as a liquid-bottled product, only without the need for plastic packaging. With HiBAR, you’re not paying for the added water (regular shampoos and conditioners are at least 80% water). Our Moisturize Solid Shampoo bar leaves your hair soft and silky, with coconut oil and rice protein to hydrate and nourish. And a fresh, gentle citrus scent from our essential oil blend. How to use: Make sure your hair is very wet. Cup the base in your palm. Lean the long side against your fingers. Apply the beveled top to the roots of your hair, massaging your scalp with your fingertips, until you feel a nice lather. Work lather through your hair, paying special attention to your roots. Store your HiBAR away from direct shower spray, out of standing water and place on holder that provides drainage. 