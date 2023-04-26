Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
E45
Moisturising Lotion For Very Dry Skin
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Augustinus Bader
The Cream
BUY
$290.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream
BUY
$290.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Light Cream
BUY
$180.00
Augustinus Bader
The Ordinary
Natural Moisturizing Factors + Phytoceramides
BUY
£20.00
Cult Beauty
More from E45
E45
E45 Daily Lotion
BUY
£3.66
£5.49
Superdrug
More from Skin Care
Augustinus Bader
The Lip Balm
BUY
$41.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Essence
BUY
$93.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Cream
BUY
$290.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream
BUY
$290.00
Augustinus Bader
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted