Joji Natural

Moisturiser - Hydrate

£19.86

Buy Now Review It

At Joji Natural

Full of softening, rejuvenating oils from almond, cocoa and thistle plants, Hydrate is our number one selling moisturiser. The gentle blend of patchouli, bergamot, black pepper and lavender makes it ideal for men and women. Made from 100% plant based materials Ingredients: Aqua Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil* (sweet almond) Sodium stearoyl lactylate (emulsifier) Theobroma Cacao (cocoa) Seed Butter Glyceryl stearate (emulsifier) Carthamus Tinctorius Seed Oil* (thistle) Cetearyl Alcohol Glycerin Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (vitamin E) Benzyl Alcohol, Salicylic Acid, Glycerin, Sorbic Acid (natural preservative) Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil* (patchouli) Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil* (bergamot) Piper Nigrum Fruit Oil* (black pepper) Lavandula Angustifolia Oil* (lavender) Brassica Napus Seed Oil, Zea Mays Oil, Beta-Carotene, Tocopherol Acetate, Tocopherol (carotene) *ORGANIC