Moisture Surge Intense 72H is a rich cream-gel that delivers 72-hour hydration for velvety-smooth skin. With barrier-strengthening lipids + soothing cica. Benefits Skin Types: Very Dry to Dry, Dry Combination, Combination Oily. Clinique's richest Moisture Surge formula yet delivers an instant moisture boost. Keeps skin continuously hydrated for 72 hours - even after washing your face. Locks in moisture with a trio of lipids, strengthening skin's barrier to keep moisture in and help keep aggressors out. Leaves skin glowing, plump, and velvety-smooth. Paraben-free. Phthalate-free. Oil-free. Sulfate-free. Denatured alcohol. No Synthetic colors. Allergy tested. Fragrance-free. Dermatologist tested. Now in more sustainable packaging. 30ml, 50ml, and 75ml are packed in recyclable glass jars. 15ml jar is made with a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled material. To recycle the glass jars, remove the cap, then rinse the jar and place in a recycling bin. Key Ingredients Hyaluronic acid: Helps create a "moisture reservoir" for ideal hydration. Activated aloe water: Water is infused with aloe leaf extract to help deliver intense hydration. Cica: Helps soothe dry, delicate skin. Clinical Results Clinical Testing: Provides hydration to dry skin for 72 hours - even after washing your face. Sensory testing on women in Siberia during winter, where they face extreme weather conditions. Immediately: 98% say their skin felt hydrated, 97% say their skin felt soft, 94% say their skin felt protected in extreme cold, 98% say their tight, dry skin felt relieved. In 1 week: 91% say their skin was glowing, 91% say their skin felt plump, 92% say their skin felt less irritated. In 4 weeks: 98% say their skin felt deeply hydrated, 96% say their skin felt healthier, 98% say their skin looked dewy, 94% say their skin felt comforted, 96% say their skin felt deeply nourished.