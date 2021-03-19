Clinique

Moisture Surge™ 72-hour Auto-replenishing Hydrator

£37.50

Overview Who It's For All Skin Types What It Is A refreshing gel-cream moisturiser with activated aloe water helps skin create its own internal water source to rehydrate itself. Delivers an instant moisture boost. Enjoy 72 hours of non-stop hydration, even after washing your face. What It Does Advanced hydrator with Auto-Replenishing Technology helps to locks in all that moisture for an endlessly plump, dewy, healthy-looking glow. Proven Results Testing proves it works non-stop for 72 hours—even after washing your face. Our enhanced formula gives skin an instant moisture boost. Delivers almost twice as much hydration at the end of the day than it did before. Key Ingredients Auto-Replenishing Technology with caffeine helps trigger skin’s own rehydration system. Hyaluronic Acid fragments and Activated Aloe Water plump skin with moisture. A super-holding matrix of humectants and polymers help reduce water loss and seal in moisture. How To Use Multi-tasking formula can be used anytime skin needs a moisture boost, under or over makeup, or as a 5-minute mask.