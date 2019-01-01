Creme of Nature

Moisture & Shine Shampoo With Argan Oil

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Sulfate-Free Moisture & Shine Shampoo is a sulfate-free formula that hydrates hair and adds exotic shine, while gently cleansing without harsh moisture stripping agents. It strengthens hair while optimizing the moisture balance of the hair and scalp.Gently cleanses hair without harsh, moisture stripping agentsStrengthens hair while optimizing the moisture balance of the hair and scalpHelps to detangle, soften and boost exotic shineInfused with Argan Oil from Morocco.