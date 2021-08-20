MONDAY Haircare

Moisture Shampoo

£5.50

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A hydrating shampoo for dry and damaged hair. Hair feeling a little stressed-out? We’ve got you covered with the MONDAY Haircare Moisture Shampoo. Formulated to help hydrate dry, damaged, and coarse hair types, this shampoo is like a reset button for your strands. Enriched with coconut oil to nourish and increase softness, as well as hydrolyzed rice protein to reinforce and strengthen each and every strand. Pair with the MONDAY Haircare Moisture Conditioner for the ultimate combo. Vegan Cruelty-free No SLS or parabens Dermatologically tested