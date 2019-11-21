Mielle Organics

Moisture Rx Hawaiian Ginger Moisturizing Hair Butter

This creamy hair butter is the perfect solution for dry thirsty curls. Not only does it lock in moisture, but it gives shine and restores your dry thirsty hair back to life.Directions: Apply hair butter to sectioned damp or dry hair. Finger comb or comb through to evenly distribute product before braiding or twisting. Allow hair to air dry or sit under dryer. Perfect for twist-outs, braid outs, and bantu knots, style as desired.