Moisture Protecting Cleanser is a luxurious and silky gel-to-milk formula to gently remove makeup and impurities while leaving the skin’s moisture barrier perfectly intact. Delivering a barely-there froth when activated with water, dry skin types will feel comfortably clean without experiencing tightness or irritation associated with many gel cleansers. This sulfate-free cleanser is truly revolutionary and is a must for all dry, sensitive or aging skin types. The result? Beautifully clean, calm and dewy-looking skin. Size: 6 fl oz "Moisture Protecting Cleanser is one of our favorites." - BYRDIE.COM Is this cleanser right for you? Take our Skin Type Quiz to learn which products are recommended for your skin. NOTE: The results of the quiz recommend this product for specific skin types; however, these recommendations are meant to serve as a guide, not as rules. If this product sounds right for you, we encourage you to try it! See all Renée Rouleau cleansers. Other Uses Legs - use as a gentle shave gel. Key Ingredients Allantoin - calming and comforting to reduce sensitivity. Glycerin - hydrating properties to maintain moisture levels in the skin. Aloe Vera Extract - soothing and hydrating. Sweet Almond Seed Extract - moisturizing properties. Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Fruit Extract - nourishing properties to maintain moisture levels in the skin. Formulated WITHOUT Parabens Phthalates Synthetic Fragrances Synthetic Dyes Gluten Sulfates Never tested on animals. Certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. How it Feels / Smells / Looks This cleanser is clear and feels silky and smooth when applied. It smells fresh with a light natural cucumber and melon scent. Ingredients Water, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Allantoin, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20 (emulsifier), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Extract, Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Extract, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Fruit Extract, Cucumis Melo Ca