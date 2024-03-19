Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Maui Moisture
Moisture Nourish & Moisture Coconut Milk Shampoo
£8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Revolution
Haircare Salicylic Acid Clarifying Shampoo Oily Hair
BUY
£9.00
Revolution Beauty
The Ordinary
Sulphate 4% Cleanser For Body And Hair
BUY
£8.80
The Ordinary
Maui Moisture
Moisture Nourish & Moisture Coconut Milk Shampoo
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Noughty
Wave Hello Curl Defining Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
More from Maui Moisture
Maui Moisture
Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Edge Control
BUY
$8.12
$10.79
Amazon
Maui Moisture
Frizz-free + Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Mist
BUY
$10.49
Amazon
Maui Moisture
Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse
BUY
$8.12
$10.79
Amazon
Maui Moisture
Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Conditioner
BUY
$7.99
$10.79
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Revolution
Haircare Salicylic Acid Clarifying Shampoo Oily Hair
BUY
£9.00
Revolution Beauty
The Ordinary
Sulphate 4% Cleanser For Body And Hair
BUY
£8.80
The Ordinary
Maui Moisture
Moisture Nourish & Moisture Coconut Milk Shampoo
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Noughty
Wave Hello Curl Defining Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted