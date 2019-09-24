Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
True Botanicals

Moisture Lock Overnight Mask

$60.00
At True Botanicals
A nourishing dose of deep hydration for every skin type. This revitalizing mask works while you sleep to banish dryness and dullness. Awake to silky-soft skin that appears visibly plumped and utterly luminous.
Featured in 1 story
The Products Our Editors Were Loving In February
by Thatiana Diaz