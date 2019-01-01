Ouidad

Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner

$70.00 $52.50

Sometimes your curls need an added boost in the moisture department—particularly if they still look dull or frizzy after you've styled them. The Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner from Ouidad helps create a balanced moisture foundation before you begin your style, so curls respond better to the styling products you layer on top. Our breathable leave-in conditioner formula works by sealing nourishment and hydration into each strand, without leaving a greasy residue behind. With moisturizing botanical extracts (Arnica, Prickly Pear) and antioxidants like Green Tea and Vitamin B5 to help protect the hair and promote hair health, you're left with manageable, hydrated, luxuriously silky curls. Brand Story Ouidad is the original curl expert with one iconic idea — let curls be curls. For over 30 years, we’ve perfected a unique customized approach for each curl type: Loose, Classic, Tight, and Kinky curls.