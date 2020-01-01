Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Mizani
Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
The Mizani Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo thoroughly cleanses textured hair leaving hair feeling clean, refreshed, and ready for a deep moisturizing treatment.
Need a few alternatives?
Ethique
Eco-friendly Hair Sampler, 5 Piece Variety Pack
$16.00
$12.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Body Polish
£32.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Phyto
Phytojoba Shampoo
$19.00
from
Phyto
BUY
Herbal Essences
Birch Bark Extract Sulfate-free Shampoo
$5.97
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Mizani
Mizani
Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo
$24.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Mizani
Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo
£13.55
from
eBay
BUY
Mizani
Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-in Treatment
£10.60
from
houseofbeautyworld.com
BUY
Mizani
25 Miracle Milk Leave-in Treatment
C$44.61
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Briogeo
Scalp Revival
C$55.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
C$47.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Scalp Revival
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Ouai
Scalp & Body Scrub
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted