Moisture Defend Face Lotion – 3.4oz

The Scotch Porter Moisture Defend Face Lotion is the only lotion you’ll ever need. Lightweight enough for all skin types, while also controlling shine and sebum. Our face lotion is packed with key ingredients including Turmeric Root, Peony and Meadowsweet to leave your skin feeling smooth & soft without the oily, heavy feel.