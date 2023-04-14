MONDAY Haircare

MOISTURE CONDITIONER: This best-selling formula helps to hydrate and add moisture to dry, coarse and stressed hair and coily and curly hair types. It contains Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Shea Butter and Provitamin B5 to leave hair feeling nourished and strong. SALON-QUALITY: Our modern formulas are dermatologically tested, PH-balanced, and free from SLS, parabens and phthalates. We instead use natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein and vitamin E to nourish and restore. AWARD-WINNING: Our range of Shampoo and Conditioner has 11 major beauty awards and counting, including a Cosmopolitan 2021 Holy Grail Beauty Award, Glamour 2021 Beauty Award, Cosmopolitan 2021 Beauty Award, and an InStyle 2022 Best Beauty Buy Award. CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE: All of MONDAY’s products are approved as cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny programme by Cruelty Free International. We’re also proud to be recognised by PETA as a brand that does not test on animals. 100% RECYCLABLE BOTTLES: Not only do our little pink bottles look great in your shower, they’re made from 100% recyclable plastic to help minimise carbon footprint and reduce landfill. A win for your hair and for the environment.