A hydrating facial mist that can be used under or over makeup for refreshed, dewy skin with a limited edition-design.Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Pores, and Fine Lines and WrinklesFormulation: Lightweight LiquidHighlighted Ingredients:- 5-Hydra Complex™ (Lotus, Cactus Fruit, Bamboo Leaf, Wild Soybean, and Green Tea Extract): Relieves tightness, dryness, and softens skin.- Stabilized Bamboo Sap: Provides instant and long-term hydration.- Phytofluidics™: Provide time-released hydration for up to 24 hours.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. This product is also cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Fresh bamboo sap, lotus, and green tea extract help revitalize dry, dehydrated skin. This energizing mist provides immediate and long-term hydration leaving skin looking radiant and dewy.