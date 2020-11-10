Etude House

Moistfull Collagen Eye Cream

$21.60 $15.12

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

This formula has been enhanced to improve skin nutrition and elasticity around the eye area. It now contains an allergen free fragrance and a higher concentration of hydrolyzed collagen, increased from 63.65% to 65.14%. The formula is now EWG Green verified for safer, more natural ingredients. This lovely and light eye cream is one of Etude House's best-sellers for a reason. Enriched with the brand's super collagen, it nourishes, moisturizes, and firms the delicate skin around your eyes while preventing fine lines. Skin feels hydrated and supple after use.