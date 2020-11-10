United States
Etude House
Moistfull Collagen Eye Cream
$21.60$15.12
At Soko Glam
This formula has been enhanced to improve skin nutrition and elasticity around the eye area. It now contains an allergen free fragrance and a higher concentration of hydrolyzed collagen, increased from 63.65% to 65.14%. The formula is now EWG Green verified for safer, more natural ingredients. This lovely and light eye cream is one of Etude House's best-sellers for a reason. Enriched with the brand's super collagen, it nourishes, moisturizes, and firms the delicate skin around your eyes while preventing fine lines. Skin feels hydrated and supple after use.