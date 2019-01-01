Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Marine Serre
Moiré Trousers
$1295.00
$517.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Luminous ripples offer subtle depth to richly dyed moiré trousers fashioned in a flattering high-waisted cut. Zip cuffs let you customize the silhouette, while a signature crescent-moon stamp brands the waist patch in back."/
Featured in 2 stories
Boxing Day Deals Are Finally Here
by
Eliza Huber
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is Officially Here!
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Reiss
Ricca Trouser
$240.00
from
Reiss
BUY
promoted
Anne Klein
Reptile-print Slim-leg Pants
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Mossimo
Ankle Pant
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
Chanel
Vintage Manosque Suit
$1850.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Marine Serre
Marine Serre
Tan All Over Moon Long Sleeve T-shirt
£180.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Marine Serre
Crescent Moon-print Stretch Jersey Top
$255.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Marine Serre
Crescent Moon Headband
$125.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Marine Serre
Hardcore Couture Tote Bag
£352.00
£176.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted