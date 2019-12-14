Plume

Moi Deluxe Storage Box With Mini Moi Travel Case

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

PREMIUM STORAGE -- Luxury crafted wooden box with a genuine cowhide leather accent features additional space for large toys, vibrators, lubricant, and the Mini Moi travel case. The narrow cable slot allows for discreet device charging INTIMATE ESSENTIALS ORGANIZER -- Includes a Mini Moi Case to hold personal items, making them accessible and organized in the heat of the moment. Rubberized straps keep 3-4 toys in place while the mesh pocket holds other sex supplies MESS-PROOF -- The Mini Moi is made from lightweight, waterproof, and durable nylon material that cleans with just a wipe using a damp cloth. The surface of the fabric is covered with a bacterial-resistant coating to prevent build up of yeast, mold, mildew, and lint PRIVATE & PORTABLE -- 10"w x 7"d x 6"h box includes a combination lock for more privacy than a drawstring bag, is designed to be cuter than a safe, and is more hygienic than a plastic lockbox. Take the Mini Moi with you in your suitcase while you travel and keep the Moi Deluxe on your nightstand or drawer NO SHAME IN PLEASURE -- As the first adult brand approved by Kickstarter, Plume’s mission is to provide products of high value for men and women who care equally about aesthetics, quality, and pleasure Elegantly hide your vibrator - The sleek lacquered box works with any décor - Fits three large toys with a case housed inside - The slot in the back accommodates charging cables for simultaneous storage and charging - Genuine cowhide combination lock. Mini Moi Case Features Fits in a drawer or nightstand - Mesh pocket fits condoms and other small items - Rubberized woven elastic straps keeps larger toys in place - Antibacterial coating discourages the growth of germs. SPECIFICATIONS The lacquer box measures 9.5"w X 6"d x 6"h. Wood made from Medium density fiberboard (MDF), leather cowhide latch, stainless steel latch. The case measures 9.5” w x 6”d x 3”h. 100% Nylon treated with an antibacterial coating. Weighs approximately 4.50 pounds. Care To keep your Moi Box Deluxe clean, regularly wi