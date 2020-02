Lacausa

Mohawk Dress

$198.00 $149.00

Details Crisp summer shirtdress in our soft, washed cotton with button placket, collar, short sleeves and self belt with tiered skirt and delicate floral cotton lace trims. Content + Care -100% Cotton -Machine wash, gentle, cold, tumble dry low. -Made in downtown Los Angeles Size + Fit -Model is wearing a Small -Flat measurements taken from size Small -Bust: 19 3/4" -Length: 47"