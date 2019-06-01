Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Ganni
Mohair Wool-blend Sweater
£390.00
£156.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Like all of the label’s knitwear, it’s been hand-knitted in Tuscany from a cozy blend of mohair and wool in a chunky crew-neck shape - the process takes three days to complete.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
I Love Mr. Mittens
Aran High Neck Sweater
$396.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Y-3
Cotton Hoodie
$380.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Oversized Wool-boucle Jumper
£79.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Pullover
$850.00
from
Tibi
BUY
More from Ganni
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
£170.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-dye Wide Leg Jeans
£185.00
£111.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted