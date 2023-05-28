COS

Mohair Oversized V-neck Cardigan

$265.00

Knitted from a traceable mohair-merino wool blend, this cosy V-neck cardigan is designed for an oversized fit. It has laid-back dropped shoulders and chunky ribbed trims with a modern colour-block finish. - Wide armhole - Certified according to the Responsible Mohair Standard, to protect the welfare of the goats and their environment 70% RMS Mohair, 30% RWS Merino Wool / Dry clean Back length of size S is 72cm