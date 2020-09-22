Makers Collective

Modshapes Quilt Set

$99.99

Give your bedroom a makeover with bold colors and patterns of the Modshapes Quilt Set Pink - Ampersand Design Studio for Makers Collective. Perfect for those seeking a casual and comfortable update to their bedrooms, this set is a must- have. Made of cotton, the set is easy to clean and care for. You are sure to drift into deep slumber once your head touches the bed!About the designers: Together, Morgan Georgie & Carrie Kiefer, make up the Kansas City based Ampersand Design Studio. Their combined style is artful, unexpected, fun and quite colorful! Inspired by their childhoods, everyday life in the Midwest, traveling to new places, and their own kids' imaginations, their mission is always to create looks and lives that are creative, harmonious and happy. Ampersand is where color and pattern come to play!