Modernmatte Powder Lipstick

Description This non-drying formula delivers matte, full-coverage color that feels utterly weightless and provides a powder-soft finish on lips. A unique blend of waxes and oils melts and transforms into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder, while spherical pigments float across lips to blur imperfections. Available in 24 shades inspired by Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife, this statement-making lipstick provides eight hours of rich, velvety color. Dermatologist-tested.