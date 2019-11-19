Jenny Bird

Modernist Monogram Pendant

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jenny Bird

A lightweight, personalized pendant in the Bauhaus font hangs delicately along our exclusive, purposely stamped chain. The Modernist Monogram Pendant is a delicateåÊnecklace for everyday. Made for the minimalist or maximalist. Can be worn on its own or layered. Wear your initial, your partner or your child. Pick your letter. Cannot purchase charms individually. View the Modernist Monogram collection here 14K gold-dipped brass spring clasp closure stamped curb chain finish: high polish product measurements chain length: 18" / 20.32cm average charm (letter)åÊlength: 1" / 2.54cm average charm (letter) width: 0.5" / 1.27cm charm (letter)åÊdepth: 0.063" / 0.16cm weight: 0.14oz / 4g imported necklace style: JB167-HPG charm (letter) style: JB810NKG