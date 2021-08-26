Anthropologie

Moderna Linen Duvet Cover

$248.00 $104.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Prized for its durability, breathability, and softness, linen offers a textural richness that's simply unparalleled. A sustainable option for your home, this collection is crafted from European flax, a natural grain that requires no additional chemicals or irrigation other than natural rainwater to cultivate. Best of all? It's thermoregulating, so it's a great choice for year-round use, and its fibers will soften with wash and wear so it can be cherished for years to come.