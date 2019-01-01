Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Stone & Beam
Modern Wood Grain-look Lamp
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
EarthSeaWarrior
Custom Chandelier Hanging Light
$350.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Fred Flare
Woodland Nightlights
$13.99
from
Fred Flare
BUY
DETAILS
West Elm
Industrial Task Table Lamps
$79.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Firefly String Lights
$28.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Stone & Beam
DETAILS
Stone & Beam
Modern Machine-made Braided Basket (set Of 3)
$54.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Stone & Beam
Herring Medallion Area Rug
$499.00
$349.28
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Stone & Beam
Striped Dhurrie Farmhouse Are Rug
$99.00
$69.28
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Stone & Beam
Chair-and-a-half Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
$749.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted