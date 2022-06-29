Lisa Sterle

Modern Witch Tarot

$34.35

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Youthful, contemporary, fashionable and fun, Modern Witch Tarot is THE deck of 2019 Modern Witch Tarot is a stylish, fashion-forward interpretation of traditional Rider-Waite-Smith tarot by acclaimed Long Lost and Submerged illustrator Lisa Sterle. Marrying classic symbolism to a modern, diverse and all-female setting this vibrant, highly anticipated deck breathes fresh life to the tarot!