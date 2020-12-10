Gretchen Price

Modern Vegan Baking: The Ultimate Resource For Sweet And Savory Baked Goods

$17.99 $15.29

Buy Now Review It

The ultimate guide to real vegan baking―Modern Vegan Baking is your best resource for creative, substitution-free treats that are both savory and sweet With new ingredients like agave, arrowroot, and aquafaba, vegan baking is every bit as delicious and exciting as traditional baking. Mixing inventive ingredients and cutting-edge methods, professional vegan baker and blogger behind Gretchen’s Vegan Bakery Gretchen Price shows just how delicious substitution-free cooking can be. With 125 recipes, plus step-by-step tutorials, Modern Vegan Baking provides a variety of tried and tested recipes for anyone who enjoys vegan baking.