April Astudillo

Modern Type

$154.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

All Save the Dates are design challenge winners. Created for you by Minted's global community of designers, our unique Save The Date designs are the perfect way to announce your wedding day. All Save The Dates are printed on luxe paper and are fully customizable. Don't have enough room on the front? Add a custom backer or interior to include even more photos and a more detailed message. If you have any questions or special requests for your Save The Date, please email us. Note: All stamps must conform to USPS guidelines for personalized postage. Learn more. A clean and modern type save the date card. Dimensions 5" x 7" Printing Standard Card Type Flat Card